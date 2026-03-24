Crucible's Snooker Legacy: Sheffield Secures Championship Future

The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield will continue to be the iconic home of the World Snooker Championship until at least 2045, officials announced on Tuesday. The renewal of the agreement between the World Snooker Tour and Sheffield City Council includes a plan to upgrade the venue and boost its seating capacity from 980 by an additional 500 seats.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary next year, the championship, which began at the Crucible in 1977, will maintain its tradition in this historic venue until 2028. Refurbishments during 2029 will necessitate a temporary move to a different location, as stated by the organizers.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed his joy over the announcement, highlighting the venue's cultural significance. The upcoming tournament will commence on April 18, welcoming defending champion Zhao Xintong among other hopefuls. Zhao expressed his affection for the Crucible, a venue held in high regard by Chinese players.