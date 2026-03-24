Kasper Hogh on the Brink: Denmark’s Rising Star Gears Up for World Cup Qualifier

In an exciting World Cup qualifier setup, Denmark will leverage their in-form forwards as they prepare to face North Macedonia in Copenhagen. Among them is possible debutant Kasper Hogh from Bodo/Glimt, who has had a stellar season in European football.

Hogh's recent form has seen him net crucial goals against prominent clubs like Manchester City and Atletico Madrid, earning him a coveted spot in the Danish squad. As Denmark eye a place in the finals, likely opponents Czechia or the Republic of Ireland could add intrigue to the journey. Hogh's performances, alongside other talents like William Osula's heroics for Newcastle United, mark a promising era for Denmark's football hopes.

Despite newfound fame following Bodo/Glimt's Champions League adventure, Hogh maintains a level-headed approach. Acknowledging his tendency to get carried away, he stays grounded by taking each day at a time, balancing his thoughts both on and off the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)