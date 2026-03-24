Rinku Singh: The New Vice-Captain of Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders announced the appointment of explosive batter Rinku Singh as vice-captain for the 2026 IPL season, as declared at the 'Knights Unplugged 3.0' event. Singh's promotion emphasizes the franchise's long-term leadership vision alongside skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who remains at the helm despite a turbulent previous season.

The decision to elevate Singh comes as a nod to his consistent growth and significant contributions, highlighted by his pivotal performances that marked history within the league. Rinku's addition infuses a youthful dynamic as the team opts for a revamped direction, departing from veterans like Andre Russell and embracing new talent.

Rahane praised Singh's evolution and influence within the team, stating that Rinku now stands alongside iconic figures associated with KKR, like Shah Rukh Khan. As the team prepares for its opening encounter against Mumbai Indians, expectations run high among fans and club veterans alike, awaiting a resurgence this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)