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India's Young Archers Shine in Asia Cup Debut

India's recurve archers excelled at the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, leading the nation to top qualifications in six events. Despite missing top archers, India dominated in both recurve and compound categories, showcasing strength and depth at the start of a busy international season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 24-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 22:17 IST
India's Young Archers Shine in Asia Cup Debut
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India's young archers exhibited exceptional talent as they dominated the Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament Stage 1, claiming top spots in six events. The country achieved remarkable success despite fielding a second-string side, leading in men's compound and recurve categories, as well as mixed team events.

The recurve men's team, led by Devaang Gupta, Sukhchain Singh, and Juyel Sarkar, secured the top seeding and a direct entry into the quarterfinals. Devaang stood out with a third-place finish in individual rankings. Meanwhile, India's seasoned compound quartet, led by Rajat Chauhan, dominated the competition, clinching the top four qualifying spots.

Women's recurve saw standout performances from Ruma Biswas and others, placing India third overall. The start of the international season sees India aiming to uphold its dominance despite missing top archers, offering a glimpse into the country's future talents in archery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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