Young Goalkeeper Prince Deep Singh: A Rising Star in Indian Hockey

Rising talent Prince Deep Singh is in the spotlight with nominations for two prestigious awards ahead of the Hockey India annual gala. The 21-year-old goalkeeper, nominated for the 2025 Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year and Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year, reflected on how these honors have bolstered his confidence.

Singh, who has already made a mark with a gold medal at the FIH Junior Asia Cup and a bronze at the Men's Junior World Cup, credits these achievements for propelling his ambitions. He expressed immense pride in being recognized at this stage in his career, even before making his senior international debut.

His journey began as a full-back at the Cheema Hockey Academy, eventually shifting to goalkeeping due to his impressive saves in football. With notable performances in crucial matches, Singh aims to keep building on his current success and continue his ascent in Indian hockey.

(With inputs from agencies.)