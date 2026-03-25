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Telav and Mankol Shine in Historic Khele Sanand Season 3 Finals

Telav's teams claimed both Kho Kho titles and Mankol retained their Kabaddi crown during the Khele Sanand Season 3 finals, marking a memorable day for traditional sports in Ahmedabad. The event, championing grassroots athletes, is set to conclude on March 30 with upcoming Kabaddi finals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 18:55 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 18:55 IST
Telav and Mankol Shine in Historic Khele Sanand Season 3 Finals
Kabaddi players in action at Khele Sanand (Photo: Khele Sanand). Image Credit: ANI

The Khele Sanand Season 3 finals witnessed a spectacular conclusion on March 24 as the teams from Telav village celebrated a historic win by clinching both the Boys and Girls Kho Kho titles. Meanwhile, Mankol retained their dominance in the Kabaddi category by securing their third consecutive crown at the Sanskardham Campus in Ahmedabad.

In the gripping Kho Kho Girls U-14 final, Telav emerged victorious over Goraj with a decisive 16-12 score, showcasing their prowess and marking their second successive title win in the category. Their male counterparts echoed this success by defeating Kodaliya 22-15 in the Boys U-14 Kho Kho final, completing a remarkable double victory for their village.

Mankol FC further solidified their supremacy in Kabaddi, ending Gokulpura's challenge with a 38-26 win. As three Khele Sanand finals concluded on March 24, anticipation builds for the U-14 Boys and Girls Kabaddi finals on March 30. Under the Vijayi Bharat Foundation, Khele Sanand continues to nurture grassroots talent, fostering traditional sports for future generations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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