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Atle Lie McGrath's Triumph: Conquering the Slalom Crystal Globe on Home Soil

Norwegian skier Atle Lie McGrath capped his season with a World Cup slalom win on home snow. The emotional victory followed his Olympic struggles and personal loss. His friend Lucas Pinheiro Braathen failed to finish, ending third in the standings. McGrath's achievement promises more future successes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 19:30 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 19:30 IST
Atle Lie McGrath's Triumph: Conquering the Slalom Crystal Globe on Home Soil

In a remarkable turn of events, Norway's Atle Lie McGrath concluded his Alpine ski season with a triumphant victory at the World Cup slalom, securing the prestigious Crystal Globe on home terrain.

The 25-year-old skier, born in the U.S., finished eighth in Lillehammer's season finale, ultimately securing 64 points ahead of France's Olympic champion Clement Noel, with Brazilian Lucas Pinheiro Braathen in third place. Reflecting on his accomplishment, an emotional McGrath declared, "It's the best day of my life."

McGrath's victory was especially poignant following the challenges he faced at the Milano Cortina Olympics and the personal loss of his grandfather. He now looks forward to building on this success, with the slalom Globe serving as a powerful motivation for future endeavors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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