AIFF and Dream Sports Foundation Kick-Off Partnership to Boost U16 Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced a strategic, multi-year collaboration with the Dream Sports Foundation (DSF) on Wednesday. This agreement focuses on reinforcing the under-16 football infrastructure in India.

The partnership merges AIFF's national competitive framework with DSF's prowess in youth development. It represents a unified commitment to bolster grassroots football and establish streamlined growth pathways for young talents nationwide, according to AIFF's official statement.

The collaboration involves AIFF's Junior League regional rounds, which will persist as the entry route to the national competitions. 'With our U17 team's recent qualification for the AFC U17 Asian Cup and a dynamic youth football environment, DSF's support is poised to propel Indian football forward,' said M. Satyanarayan, AIFF's Deputy Secretary General.

(With inputs from agencies.)