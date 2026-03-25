Vinicius Jr: Confidence Boost Ahead of World Cup
Vinicius Jr shares his renewed confidence and determination to translate his Real Madrid success to Brazil's national team as the World Cup approaches. Despite early struggles this season, he's back in form, aiming to transform his club triumphs into international glory.
Vinicius Jr expressed his newfound happiness and confidence as he prepares to carry his Real Madrid success into his role with Brazil's national team. Speaking on Wednesday, the 25-year-old emphasized his determination to achieve international glory at the upcoming World Cup.
This season has been one of contrasts for the Real Madrid winger. Initially enduring a difficult start with a lengthy goal drought and disapproval from some fans, Vinicius has now returned to top form, boasting 17 goals and 13 assists in 43 matches for his club.
Despite a successful club career, including multiple Champions League and LaLiga wins, Vinicius is focused on improving his international record. With Brazil aiming for redemption after their 2022 World Cup quarter-final loss, Vinicius aims to bring pride and joy to his country.
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