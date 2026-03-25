Iran's Football Team Prepares Amidst Political Tensions

Iran's men's football team has commenced training in Belek, Turkey, as part of their preparation for two crucial friendlies ahead of the upcoming World Cup. The team seeks to remain focused amid the geopolitical tension surrounding the U.S.-Israel-Iran conflict.

Media access to the training session was tightly restricted, with officials emphasizing the need to avoid distractions. Discussions are ongoing with FIFA about potentially relocating Iran's World Cup matches from the United States to Mexico due to player safety concerns. Federation President Mehdi Taj highlighted this issue last week.

The Iranian squad has been maintaining a low profile, emphasizing preparation and focus on their immediate competitive program. Scheduled to play matches against Nigeria and Costa Rica in Antalya, the team's preparations continue under the looming influence of broader political issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)