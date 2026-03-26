Independent Football Regulator Aims to Foster Financial Stability in English Football

The incoming Independent Football Regulator (IFR) is poised to address the removal of 'rogue' owners from English football clubs, with the aim of avoiding financial crises similar to that faced by Sheffield Wednesday. This initiative is championed by Fair Game, a campaign group advocating for reform in football governance.

The financial turmoil at Sheffield Wednesday led to a mass boycott by fans, pressuring owner Dejphon Chansiri to step down after putting the club into administration. His reign saw the club docked 18 points, ultimately resulting in their relegation from the Championship. Chansiri, previously part of a Thai consortium that purchased the club in 2015, has since been banned from club ownership in the English Football League (EFL) for three years.

Niall Couper, CEO of Fair Game, emphasized the need for retroactive measures to address previous ownership rules. He suggests that had the IFR been established earlier, it could have prevented the downward spiral at Sheffield Wednesday. Couper asserts that the IFR will promote financial accountability and provide mechanisms to safely replace unsuitable owners without imposing financial stress on clubs.

(With inputs from agencies.)