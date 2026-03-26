Triumphant Tanikawa Seals Bayern Munich's Dramatic Victory

Bayern Munich's Momoko Tanikawa came off the bench, showcasing her skill to set up a goal and netting the decisive one as her team secured a 3-2 victory over Manchester United in Wednesday's Women's Champions League quarter-final at Old Trafford.

The match saw an early excitement when Danish striker Pernille Harder put the visitors ahead in the second minute. However, Manchester United equalized with a penalty by Maya Le Tissier in the 24th minute. Fresh from a victory with Japan in the Women's Asian Cup, Tanikawa entered in the 59th minute, making an immediate impact by assisting Harder's second goal.

United showed resilience as Hanna Lundkvist's header equalized the score once more, but Tanikawa's brilliantly executed goal, following an interaction with Franziska Kett, secured Bayern a crucial advantage. Meanwhile, Barcelona's Ewa Pajor scored twice in their 6-2 victory against Real Madrid in the night's earlier match.

(With inputs from agencies.)