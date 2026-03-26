Mirabai Chanu's Unfinished Business: The Quest for an Asian Games Medal

Mirabai Chanu, a distinguished Indian weightlifter with a stellar career, is determined to add an Asian Games medal to her collection this year. Despite winning a silver at the Tokyo Olympics and excelling at World Championships and Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games medal remains elusive for Chanu.

At the 2014 Asian Games, Chanu finished ninth, and a back injury kept her from competing in 2018. Her closest attempt came in 2022 when a crucial hip injury thwarted her podium chances. At 31, Chanu views the upcoming Asian Games as potentially her final opportunity to complete her medal collection.

The transition between weight categories from the Commonwealth Games to the Asian Games presents a challenge. Meanwhile, Chanu applauds initiatives like the Khelo India Tribal Games, which support athletes from remote regions and underscore the importance of training centers like the National Centres of Excellence.

(With inputs from agencies.)