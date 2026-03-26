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Germany Gears Up For World Cup Amidst Player Injuries

Germany prepares for the World Cup with a friendly match against Switzerland despite injuries. Coach Julian Nagelsmann remains optimistic about his team’s potential. The World Cup, co-hosted by North American countries, is a chance for Germany to reclaim its soccer dominance after previous early exits in 2018 and 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Basel | Updated: 26-03-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 23:39 IST
Germany Gears Up For World Cup Amidst Player Injuries
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Germany is setting the stage for its World Cup campaign, facing off against Switzerland in an international friendly. Despite several key players being injured, including Jamal Musiala and Jonas Urbig, Coach Julian Nagelsmann emphasizes a focus on team performance. Germany aims to redeem itself after disappointing World Cup finishes in 2018 and 2022.

Nagelsmann insists that consistency, rather than the match outcome, is critical as they strive to progress and build momentum for the upcoming tournament. Five-time world champions, Germany is eager to reinstate its standing in global football as a powerhouse. Hosting countries Mexico, United States, and Canada will witness Germany's efforts to reclaim glory.

In contrast, Switzerland, also qualified, is strategically testing players with a request for 11 substitutions. Despite this, Germany is committed to its method and form, shining a spotlight on potential squad members. The tournament starts on June 11, with Germany's opening match against Curacao in Houston, Texas.

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