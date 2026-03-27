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Iran Halts Athlete Travels to 'Hostile' Nations Amid Safety Concerns

Iran has imposed a travel ban on its sports teams to hostile nations, citing athlete safety concerns. The Football Federation must coordinate with the Asian Confederation to possibly relocate matches. The conflict with the U.S. threatens Iran's World Cup participation, prompting relocation discussions for their games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:20 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:20 IST
Iran Halts Athlete Travels to 'Hostile' Nations Amid Safety Concerns
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Iran has announced a ban preventing its national and club sports teams from traveling to countries deemed hostile, according to reports from Iranian media. The Sports Ministry cited athlete safety concerns as the reason for this decision.

In a statement, the ministry emphasized that sports teams from Iran are prohibited from entering countries where their security cannot be ensured. This latest move affects both national and club teams, with the Iranian football federation expected to inform the Asian Football Confederation about required venue changes for matches.

This development comes amid heightened tensions with the U.S. and uncertainties surrounding Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Discussions with FIFA about potentially relocating Iran's World Cup matches to Mexico are ongoing, as stated by federation President Mehdi Taj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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