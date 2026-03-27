AIFF Navigates Coaching Decisions and Controversies Amidst Tournament Preparations
The AIFF appointed Amelia Valverde as head coach of India’s women's football team for the AFC Asian Cup, emphasizing home-grown talent for future tournaments. Controversy arose over her appointment and a kit mishap during the Cup. Negotiations for commercial rights and facility access issues also emerged as key challenges.
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- India
The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Amelia Valverde as head coach of the women's national team for the AFC Asian Cup. The appointment sparked debate over the bypassing of the Executive Committee, though AIFF's acting general secretary M. Satyanarayan insists due process was followed.
Amid logistical challenges, AIFF switched to locally sourced kits during the Asian Cup after facing supply issues. Despite criticism, they promptly resolved the issue, ensuring players had properly fitted gear.
In commercial news, bids for domestic competition rights are underway, with talks set to start with Capri Sports for the Indian Women's League. Additionally, a communication lapse briefly denied the men's team access to a training facility, a matter swiftly resolved with local officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)