AIFF Navigates Coaching Decisions and Controversies Amidst Tournament Preparations

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has appointed Amelia Valverde as head coach of the women's national team for the AFC Asian Cup. The appointment sparked debate over the bypassing of the Executive Committee, though AIFF's acting general secretary M. Satyanarayan insists due process was followed.

Amid logistical challenges, AIFF switched to locally sourced kits during the Asian Cup after facing supply issues. Despite criticism, they promptly resolved the issue, ensuring players had properly fitted gear.

In commercial news, bids for domestic competition rights are underway, with talks set to start with Capri Sports for the Indian Women's League. Additionally, a communication lapse briefly denied the men's team access to a training facility, a matter swiftly resolved with local officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)