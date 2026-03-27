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Bidders Compete for Major Stake in Indian Football's Commercial Future

Two companies, FanCode and Genius Sports, vie for the commercial rights of the Indian Super League and Federation Cup, with Genius Sports offering Rs 2129 crore over 20 years. Capri Sports focuses on Indian Women's League rights. AIFF's decision on the bids is pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 21:55 IST
Bidders Compete for Major Stake in Indian Football's Commercial Future
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Two companies are vying for control of Indian football's commercial rights in a major bidding war. FanCode and Genius Sports have emerged as the main contenders for the lucrative commercial rights of the Indian Super League (ISL) and Federation Cup.

Genius Sports, known for its data services for major leagues like the English Premier League, has allegedly put forward a whopping Rs 2129 crore bid over two decades. Meanwhile, FanCode's proposition stands at nearly half, with a bid close to Rs 1190 crore. The bidding also includes Capri Sports, which is the sole bidder for the Indian Women's League rights, offering Rs 150 crore.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) will assess these bids over the weekend. Notably, the selections coincide with a turbulent period in Indian football, marked by a delayed 2025-26 season and protracted negotiations involving the AIFF and clubs. Currently, the AIFF is anticipating a decision as stakeholders await the Executive Committee's evaluation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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