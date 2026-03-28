MS Dhoni to Miss Opening Weeks of IPL: Impact on Chennai Super Kings
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is expected to miss the first two weeks of the IPL season due to a calf strain. The Chennai Super Kings, who Dhoni previously led to five titles, announced this ahead of their opening match against Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni's absence may impact the team's performance.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to miss the initial two weeks of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season as per the Chennai Super Kings' latest statement. This comes after Dhoni, the celebrated wicketkeeper-batter, led Chennai to five championship victories before stepping down from captaincy in 2024.
The 44-year-old concluded last season with 196 runs in 14 matches, with Chennai ending at the bottom of the table. The team revealed Dhoni's absence is due to ongoing rehabilitation for a calf strain as they prep for their first match against the Rajasthan Royals.
With the IPL commencing on Saturday and lasting until May 31, Chennai's anticipation is palpable as they aim to reclaim their former glory, with Dhoni's recovery timeline closely watched.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Cricket Fan's T-Shirt Causes Stir at Sheffield Shield Final
PowerPlay 2026: Binance Connects Cricket Enthusiasm with Cryptocurrency
Impact Player Rule Faces Criticism from Indian Cricketers
Manoj Tiwary: From Cricket Field to Political Crossroads
India's Cricket Showdown: Australia Tour Venue Surprises