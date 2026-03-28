Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph
Ilia Malinin, known as the 'Quad God', reclaimed his stature in figure skating by winning his third world title in Prague. Overcoming a previous Olympic disappointment, Malinin dazzled with five quad jumps, scoring 329.40 points. His performance was a redemption and celebration of his unbeatable prowess.
Ilia Malinin, often heralded as the 'Quad God,' reclaimed his place atop the figure skating world with a dominant performance to win his third world championship on Saturday.
The competition, held in Prague, saw the 21-year-old American overcome his previous shock eighth-place finish in the Winter Olympics with a masterful routine incorporating five quadruple jumps. Malinin's score of 218.11 in the free skate, alongside a commanding 329.40 points overall, showcased his extraordinary skill and focus.
Despite the lingering pressure of his Olympic setback, Malinin's program, accented by his own voiceover, captivated the audience and highlighted his indomitable resolve. His rival, Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, secured second place with an elegant performance, while Shun Sato clinched third.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana's Ambitious Play: Gearing Up for the 2034 Olympics
Molotov Cocktails Target Russian Culture Center in Prague
Molotov Attack on Russian Cultural Centre in Prague Sparks Diplomatic Uproar
Genetic Testing Controversy Sparks Debate Ahead of 2028 Olympics
Controversial New Policy on Transgender Athletes in Olympics