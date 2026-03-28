Ilia Malinin: 'Quad God' Reigns Supreme with Third World Title Triumph

Ilia Malinin, often heralded as the 'Quad God,' reclaimed his place atop the figure skating world with a dominant performance to win his third world championship on Saturday.

The competition, held in Prague, saw the 21-year-old American overcome his previous shock eighth-place finish in the Winter Olympics with a masterful routine incorporating five quadruple jumps. Malinin's score of 218.11 in the free skate, alongside a commanding 329.40 points overall, showcased his extraordinary skill and focus.

Despite the lingering pressure of his Olympic setback, Malinin's program, accented by his own voiceover, captivated the audience and highlighted his indomitable resolve. His rival, Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, secured second place with an elegant performance, while Shun Sato clinched third.

(With inputs from agencies.)