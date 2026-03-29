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Sabalenka Dominates Miami Open: Claims Sunshine Double Glory

Aryna Sabalenka defeated Coco Gauff in a thrilling contest to win the Miami Open, marking her second consecutive title and completing the Sunshine Double. This victory adds to her impressive record, making her the fifth player ever to achieve this feat, alongside legends like Steffi Graf and Kim Clijsters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-03-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 12:14 IST
Sabalenka Dominates Miami Open: Claims Sunshine Double Glory
Aryna Sabalenka. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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Aryna Sabalenka displayed her dominance on the court with a compelling 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Coco Gauff, securing her second straight Miami Open title on Sunday. With this win, Sabalenka becomes the first player since Iga Swiatek in 2022 to complete the celebrated Sunshine Double. She now joins the ranks of tennis greats like Steffi Graf, Kim Clijsters, Victoria Azarenka, and Swiatek as the fifth woman to achieve this milestone.

This triumph marks the 24th WTA singles title of Sabalenka's career, bringing her total trophy count to 30, including both singles and doubles victories. Her accolades comprise four Grand Slam singles titles, two doubles titles, and numerous WTA 1000 accolades. Remarkably, she has held the World No. 1 position for 83 weeks, maintaining this spot for 75 consecutive weeks so far. Expressing her elation, Sabalenka remarked on her desire to etch her name in history, a feat she now celebrates with enormous pride.

By clinching this victory, Sabalenka extended her head-to-head advantage over Coco Gauff to 7-6 and defended her Miami Open championship with authority, losing only one set throughout the tournament. She is the first player to win consecutive Miami Open titles since Ashleigh Barty and the first to do so in consecutive editions since Serena Williams. Sabalenka's remarkable journey and her commitment to excellence continue to take the tennis world by storm. (ANI)

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