Vaibhav Suryavanshi: From Childhood Heroes to IPL Prodigy

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a rising star in Indian cricket, stepped into the spotlight ahead of the Rajasthan Royals' first match of the 2026 Indian Premier League season. Sharing insights on his early inspirations, Suryavanshi eulogized cricket greats Brian Lara and Yuvraj Singh, who shaped his admiration for the game.

The Rajasthan Royals, commencing their IPL journey against the illustrious Chennai Super Kings on March 30, look to Suryavanshi as a pivotal player in their quest for the title. A former ICC Under-19 World Cup champion, Suryavanshi has already etched his name in history by becoming the youngest player to sign an IPL contract at 13.

In an engaging session on JioStar, Suryavanshi discussed his strategy and objectives for the season. His primary focus lies in delivering robust starts and converting them into big innings, all while playing with aggression. Securing a motivational win for Rajasthan Royals stands as his main objective this season as he continues to emerge as a promising force in cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)