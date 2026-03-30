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Shubman Gill: The Modern-Day Cricket Luminary Leading Gujarat Titans

Matthew Hayden, batting coach for Gujarat Titans, praises captain Shubman Gill for his clarity and confidence, which contribute to his growth as a top-tier cricketer and leader. As Gujarat Titans prepare for their IPL opener against Punjab Kings, Hayden emphasizes the solid foundation and team-oriented nature of Gill's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mullanpur | Updated: 30-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 20:58 IST
Shubman Gill: The Modern-Day Cricket Luminary Leading Gujarat Titans
Shubman Gill

Former Australian cricketer and current Gujarat Titans batting coach, Matthew Hayden, has acknowledged the impressive growth of team captain Shubman Gill, both as a batter and leader. He highlights Gill's clarity of thought and innate confidence as vital qualities that have accelerated his evolution into one of the finest in the sport.

According to Hayden, Gill embodies a modern-day swagger and mastery that he believes strengthens not only his personal game but also influences the team positively. Hayden's observations come ahead of the Gujarat Titans' IPL opening match against the Punjab Kings on Tuesday.

Hayden, reflecting on the previous season, pointed out that the team showed no significant weaknesses, combining a robust top order with a strong middle and finishing order. With Gill's team-oriented leadership style, the Titans are looking to build on their solid foundation while embracing improvements as the tournament progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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