Clay Court Shocks and NBA Triple-Double Triumphs in a Day of Sports Drama

In a surprising turn at the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston, defending champion Jenson Brooksby was defeated in the first round by Mackenzie McDonald, showcasing a struggle on his second serve that cost him the match.

Meanwhile, on another high note, NBA star LeBron James achieved his 125th triple-double, cementing his legacy with a record-setting performance that propelled the Los Angeles Lakers to a 120-101 victory against the Washington Wizards.

In NHL developments, the Toronto Maple Leafs made the significant decision to part ways with general manager Brad Treliving, as their performance dropped outside playoff contention, and elsewhere, Cutter Gauthier of the Anaheim Ducks was sidelined by an upper-body injury against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

(With inputs from agencies.)