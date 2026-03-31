Left Menu

Suryavanshi Shines: Jadeja Lauds Young Gun's Fearless Fifty in IPL 2026 Opener

Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja applauded young Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his fearless half-century against Chennai Super Kings. Suryavanshi's aggressive approach on challenging pitch conditions secured an eight-wicket victory. Jadeja highlighted his deep cricketing experience which Suryavanshi finds challenging, yet enjoyable to face and learn from.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:46 IST
Suryavanshi Shines: Jadeja Lauds Young Gun's Fearless Fifty in IPL 2026 Opener
Vaibhav Suryavanshi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Royals' all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has showered praise on the team's rising star Vaibhav Suryavanshi for his fearless and aggressive batting in their IPL 2026 opener against Chennai Super Kings. Despite challenging pitch conditions favoring seamers, Suryavanshi's audacious strokes earned him a rapid fifty, impressing both teammates and fans.

Jadeja, in a Rajasthan Royals Instagram video, highlighted Suryavanshi's consistency, noting he bats as aggressively in nets as in matches. This fearless approach was evident as he smashed the second-fastest fifty in RR's IPL history, propelling the team to a dominant eight-wicket victory in Guwahati.

Suryavanshi commended Jadeja's vast experience, acknowledging the strategic challenge he poses as a bowler. Despite the difficulty, Suryavanshi enjoys this high-level competition and views it as a crucial learning experience. Jadeja's return to the Royals through a landmark trade deal adds further depth to the squad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Considers Social Media Ban for Under-15s

France Considers Social Media Ban for Under-15s

 Global
2
UST Trivandrum Marathon 2026: Kerala's Largest Fitness Extravaganza

UST Trivandrum Marathon 2026: Kerala's Largest Fitness Extravaganza

 India
3
Fracas at the CEO Office: Voter List Manipulation Allegations Stir Drama

Fracas at the CEO Office: Voter List Manipulation Allegations Stir Drama

 India
4
Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Fugitive in Attempt-to-Murder Case

Delhi Police Nabs Notorious Fugitive in Attempt-to-Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America’s Wage Gap Narrows as Skills, Demand and Technology Interact

How Digital Banks Are Reshaping Monetary Policy Transmission Across Europe

How Heatwaves and Floods Are Disrupting Europe’s Economic Stability

Timor-Leste Steps into ASEAN with Gains, but Faces Long Road to Convergence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026