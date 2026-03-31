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UP Prometheans Join Ultimate Table Tennis, Expanding League's Reach

UP Prometheans have replaced Chennai Lions in the Ultimate Table Tennis league's seventh season, which begins in July in Goa. Owned by entrepreneur Mukesh Sharma, the team aims to expand UTT's impact in Uttar Pradesh. The league grows to 24 ties, enhancing the competition's reach and inclusivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:42 IST
UP Prometheans Join Ultimate Table Tennis, Expanding League's Reach
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UP Prometheans will replace Chennai Lions in the upcoming seventh season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT), organizers announced. The league, featuring seven teams, will kick off in July in Goa.

Owned by Mukesh Sharma, a first-generation entrepreneur, UP Prometheans will participate in a single round-robin format along with other teams, increasing the total number of ties to 24 from 23, enhancing the league's reach, according to Ekansh Gupta, CEO of UTT.

The addition of the Uttar Pradesh team reflects the vast opportunities for sports in India's most populous state and strengthens the league's representation across the country.

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