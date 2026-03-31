Debut Delight: Ryan Williams Shines in India's Win over Hong Kong

Ryan Williams, originally from Australia, had a memorable debut for India, scoring the opening goal in a 2-1 victory against Hong Kong in an Asian Cup qualifying match. This match, although not affecting the tournament outcome, marked India's first win in this round of qualifiers.

Williams' fourth-minute goal was a sensational start for India, facilitated by an assist from Manvir Singh. He joined India's ranks after FIFA approved his change of association, making his senior-level debut possible. Akash Mishra added to the scoreline, marking his first international goal.

Though already eliminated from the competition, India displayed a commanding performance against Hong Kong. The victory showcased the potential of newcomer Williams, whose versatility and commitment were apparent. The home side's defense effectively countered Hong Kong's strategies, securing a morale-boosting win to close their campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)