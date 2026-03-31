Tajikistan Triumphs in U23 Tri-Nation Showdown

In a decisive match at Arunachal Pradesh's Golden Jubilee Stadium, the India U23 men's national team suffered a narrow 0-1 defeat against Tajikistan. This loss marked the climax of the U23 Tri-Nation Championship 2026.

Tajikistan's midfielder, Khaitov Azizbek, scored the sole goal of the match in the 9th minute, enough to seal the victory despite persistent pressure from India. The Blue Colts created numerous chances but failed to capitalize, ultimately finishing second in the tournament.

With clean sheets in both matches, Tajikistan claimed the championship. India ended with one win, while Bhutan finished third, failing to score any points.

(With inputs from agencies.)