Ashutosh Sharma Commands Top Price in Inaugural MPL Auction

The Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) conducted its first-ever player auction on Tuesday, spotlighting the rapidly evolving cricketing landscape in the region. Ashutosh Sharma, a dynamic right-handed batsman, topped the list as the most expensive player, commanding a Rs 15 lakh bid from Malwa Stallions.

The auction, a milestone event for the MPL, featured 244 players vying for places across 10 teams. The competitive bidding, held in Indore, captured intense interest as teams considerably valued talent. In close pursuit of Sharma's high price were Akshat Raghuvanshi and others, contributing to a lively auctioning experience.

The MPL's third edition, under the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association's banner, kicks off in June in Indore, with the promise of thrilling matches and substantial prizes. The league winner will be awarded the prestigious Scindia Cup and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

(With inputs from agencies.)