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Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory

Turkey secured a spot in the World Cup after a 24-year hiatus by defeating Kosovo 1-0 in a playoff. Kerem Akturkoglu's lone goal propelled the team to the tournament, sparking celebrations nationwide. Under coach Vincenzo Montella, Turkey now faces Australia, Paraguay, and the United States in Group D.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2026 03:36 IST | Created: 01-04-2026 03:36 IST
Turkey's Triumphant Return to World Cup Glory
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Turkey has clinched a spot in the World Cup for the first time in 24 years, thanks to a narrow 1-0 victory over Kosovo in the decisive playoff final. Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute, sealing Turkey's return to football's grandest stage, a feat not seen since their semi-final run in 2002.

This triumph has lifted spirits across Turkey, with citizens taking to the streets waving flags in celebration. Coach Vincenzo Montella expressed profound pride in his players, describing the World Cup qualification as a dream come true and the pinnacle of his coaching career.

The successful qualification sees Turkey placed in Group D, where they will face Australia, Paraguay, and co-hosts the United States. Meanwhile, a valiant effort by Kosovo, ranked 79th globally, was not enough to secure their historic debut, despite playing to a packed stadium and creating several late chances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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