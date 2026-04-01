Sports World in Flux: Key Highlights from Around the Globe

In a stunning turn of events, Bosnia-Herzegovina eliminated Italy from the World Cup contention, marking the third time Italy will not participate in the tournament. The defeat came after a tense penalty shootout, highlighting Italy's ongoing struggle since 2014.

The sports world also faced an unfortunate incident as Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Cody Ponce sprained his ACL in his first major league game since 2021. Meanwhile, at the Tiriac Open, Sebastian Baez displayed impressive form, securing a victory over Vilius Gaubas, and advancing to the next round.

Intriguingly, Caster Semenya has vowed to fight against IOC's new gender test policy, asserting it undermines women's rights. Additionally, Tiger Woods announced his decision to step back for health treatment following a recent legal charge, underscoring his priority for personal recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)