Gujarat Titans Seek Cohesive Batting Strategy

Gujarat Titans' batting has come under scrutiny following back-to-back defeats in the Indian Premier League. The team's coach, Matthew Hayden, highlights the need for a more unified approach among the batters after their inability to chase down a daunting 211-run target set by Rajasthan Royals.

The Titans, despite a promising 78-run opening partnership, lost momentum in the middle overs, collapsing to 161 for seven. Key incidents, such as Washington Sundar's strategic decision against Ravi Bishnoi and Shahrukh Khan's run out, were pivotal in the game's outcome, according to Hayden.

As they prepare to face an undefeated Delhi Capitals team away from home, the Titans are on the hunt for their first victory of the season, emphasizing the importance of cohesive decision-making in their batting strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)