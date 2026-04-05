From Mohali to Toronto: Jaskaran Singh's Cricket Odyssey

Jaskaran Singh, once a young boy in Mohali dreaming of cricket stardom, found himself representing Canada in the Twenty20 World Cup, standing on familiar Indian soil but in an unforeseen twist. His journey reflects the unpredictability of dreams and destiny.

Initially staying in India for his cricket career, Jaskaran moved to Canada to secure citizenship for his child. In Toronto, he transitioned into coaching and club cricket amidst harsh winters, adapting from the cricket culture of his homeland to the unique challenges of Canadian sports.

Jaskaran's performance caught the attention of Cricket Canada, and he debuted against Bermuda, thanks to his IPL experience. Despite Canada's World Cup setbacks, his resilient spirit illustrates the unpredictability and determination driving immigrant athletes.

(With inputs from agencies.)