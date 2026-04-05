Chaos on the Pitch: Dresden Fans Storm Stadium

Dresden police have opened criminal investigations following a chaotic scene during a German second-tier football match between Dynamo Dresden and Hertha Berlin. Fans from both clubs stormed the pitch, igniting pyrotechnics, and causing disruptions that forced a 20-minute pause in the match, police reported.

Law enforcement was compelled to separate the clashing supporters and secure the stadium premises. Several fans were investigated for breach of the peace, dangerous bodily harm, property damage, insult, and ticket fraud activities.

Dynamo Dresden's finance director Stephan Zimmermann expressed profound regret over the incident, apologizing to uninvolved spectators and acknowledging the episode's detrimental impact on the club's reputation and German football overall. The game concluded with Hertha Berlin claiming a 1-0 victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)