Chief Minister Reddy Advocates Sports Over Substance: Telangana's Youth Initiative

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed grave concerns about the increasing incidence of drug abuse among the educated youth. Speaking at the 74th BN Mullick Memorial All India Police Football Championship, Reddy highlighted the worrisome trend of young individuals abandoning sports.

Reddy stressed the collective responsibility of society in guiding the youth towards constructive activities and warned about the evolving nature of cyber crimes and the role of Artificial Intelligence as a double-edged sword. He reiterated the essential role of the police in addressing the challenges posed by substance abuse and cyber crimes.

In a move to inspire the youth, the government is establishing Young India Sports University to encourage sports participation. This initiative, part of a Public-Private Partnership, aims to draw youth away from drug culture and towards productive sports activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)