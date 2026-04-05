Breaking the Fifth-Game Curse: Mexico's World Cup Hopes on Home Soil

Former Mexican international soccer player Leonardo Cuellar is optimistic about Mexico's prospects in the upcoming World Cup, which will be held on home soil for the third time. Cuellar believes that this could be the year Mexico breaks through its long-standing challenge of advancing past the tournament's round of 16, a hurdle known as the 'fifth-game curse.'

Cuellar cautions the Mexican team to take each game step-by-step to avoid elimination before reaching the pivotal fifth match. He places faith in head coach Javier Aguirre and key European-based players like Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez, although he warns that mere presence in European clubs isn't enough for success.

Off the field, Cuellar criticizes FIFA's ticket pricing model, which he claims excludes dedicated Mexican fans. He also highlights possible legal issues for Mexican supporters in the U.S. due to immigration policies. Amnesty International's recent reports of community disruptions add further complexity to upcoming World Cup festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)