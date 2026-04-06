Sports Shakeup: Injuries, Triumphs, and Leadership Changes

In a whirlwind of sports updates, UConn's guard Solo Ball faces uncertainty over his participation in the NCAA national championship game. Despite a foot injury, Ball remains determined to play against Michigan. Meanwhile, injury lists are growing in baseball, with the Astros' ace Hunter Brown and Cubs' RHP Cade Horton sidelined.

On the tennis courts, Spain's Rafael Jodar clinched his first ATP tour title at the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, marking a significant rise in his career rankings. Alabama locks down high-performing basketball coach Nate Oats with an impressive contract extension.

Elsewhere, the Virginia Cavaliers say goodbye to head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton following her four-season tenure. In hockey, the New York Islanders replace coach Patrick Roy with Peter DeBoer amid a losing streak. The Dodgers add Mookie Betts to their injured list, potentially out for up to six weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)