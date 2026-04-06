Sports Highlights: Surprising Victories and New Champions

In a pivotal Sunday, Davis Martin's stellar performance enabled the Chicago White Sox to secure a surprising sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 3-0 victory. Martin's strategic pitching was backed by relievers Hudson, Leasure, and Murphy, who maintained the shutout till the end.

Meanwhile, UCLA's women's basketball team clinched their first-ever NCAA championship title with an impressive 79-51 win against South Carolina, a historic moment heralded by top performers Gabriela Jaquez and Lauren Betts.

In golf, Lauren Coughlin dominated the inaugural Aramco Championship, concluding with a significant five-shot advantage. Simultaneously, Tadej Pogacar's third Tour of Flanders win may be overshadowed by a potential penalty for running a red light.

(With inputs from agencies.)