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CSK Stumbles as RCB Dominates: Sanju Samson's Struggles Continue

Chennai Super Kings face another setback in IPL 2026, as Sanju Samson's performance falters for the third game. Head coach Stephen Fleming expresses faith in Samson's potential. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore secures a commanding victory, moving to the top of the table with two consecutive wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:33 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:33 IST
CSK Stumbles as RCB Dominates: Sanju Samson's Struggles Continue
Sanju Samson. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming highlighted the unpredictable nature of T20 cricket, asserting that an in-form batter can dominate the game. Despite this, assurance was given regarding Sanju Samson, stressing the team's full support for his growth within CSK after a string of poor performances.

CSK made a strategic decision before IPL 2026 by acquiring Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals, trading prominent players like Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. However, pursuing a target of 251 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, CSK suffered their third consecutive defeat as Samson once again underperformed.

Fleming defended Samson, acknowledging his struggle in adapting to CSK's environment after a long tenure at another franchise. He emphasized the ongoing team adjustments and the importance of building stronger connections among the players. Despite the setbacks, RCB achieved a decisive 43-run victory over CSK, propelled by Tim David's explosive 70 off 25 balls and supported by a solid all-round performance.

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