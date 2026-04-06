Carlos Alcaraz Returns to Clay with French Open Aspirations

World-renowned tennis player Carlos Alcaraz expressed his eagerness to return to the clay courts of Monaco this week to gather momentum for his French Open title defense. The world number one clinched his fifth Grand Slam by defeating Jannik Sinner at Roland Garros last June.

Alcaraz, who has previously emerged victorious in competitions at Monte Carlo and Rome, relished the opportunity to embrace his favorite surface once more. "It's been a long time since `Roland Garros,' said Alcaraz, adding that it's time to get his socks dirty again on clay.

The seven-time Grand Slam champion, who missed the previous Madrid Open due to injury, plans to participate in upcoming tournaments in Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, and Rome. Alcaraz hopes to continue his streak and perfect his performance ahead of Roland Garros, starting May 24.

(With inputs from agencies.)