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Ministry Pushes for Safer Sports Facilities Amidst Tragic Incidents

In response to recent tragic incidents, the Ministry of Sports issues an advisory urging states to restrict the use of unstable structures at sports facilities. The directive follows fatalities caused by failed infrastructure at playgrounds and emphasizes routine safety reviews, repairs, and robust crowd and equipment management strategies to prevent further accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:37 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:37 IST
Ministry Pushes for Safer Sports Facilities Amidst Tragic Incidents
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The Sports Ministry has issued an urgent advisory to state governments, emphasizing the need to restrict and demolish unstable structures at playgrounds and sports facilities. This move comes in the wake of tragic accidents involving structural failures, most recently resulting in the death of a 20-year-old marine engineering student in a college campus basketball court.

The advisory, seen by PTI, urges a comprehensive safety review covering structural conditions, boundary installations, flooring surfaces, and ancillary structures. State and Union Territories are directed to address urgent defects, demolishing irreparable hazards and ensuring safety through clear signages and barricading unsafe areas.

In addition, the ministry calls for periodic checks and maintenance of sports equipment, crowd management strategies for events, and continuous supervision of children's activities in these facilities. States are asked to institutionalize these measures to prevent further tragedies and ensure safe sporting environments.

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