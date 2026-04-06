Hockey India Sub Junior Championship: Thrilling Victories and Stunning Goals

The sixth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026, held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, witnessed a series of exciting matches and remarkable victories. Division 'B' saw standout performances as Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey emerged victorious against the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu with a tight 1-0 win. Anushka Gupta clinched the winning goal in the third quarter, securing a much-needed win for her team.

In another thrilling match, Hockey Chandigarh dominated Hockey Himachal 4-1, thanks to Annu's impressive hat-trick. Her teammate Rani Radha also contributed to the scoreline, further cementing their lead. Elsewhere, Hockey Karnataka crushed Hockey Gujarat 6-1, showcasing an overwhelming display of skill from several players, including standout contributions from K P Sinchana and others.

Division 'A' also saw fierce competition. Hockey Mizoram narrowly defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 2-1, with a crucial brace from K Vanlalpeki. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana overcame Manipur Hockey 4-2, capitalizing on a powerful offensive lineup. The Hockey Association of Odisha performed exceptionally, securing a 4-0 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh, whereas Hockey Jharkhand delighted the home crowd with a commanding 6-0 victory over Hockey Maharashtra, featuring a series of striking goals from standout players.

(With inputs from agencies.)