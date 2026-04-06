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Hockey India Sub Junior Championship: Thrilling Victories and Stunning Goals

On the sixth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026, various teams showcased their prowess with significant victories across different divisions and pools. Noteworthy performances included hat-tricks, commanding wins, and decisive goals, demonstrating the competitive spirit in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 19:58 IST
Hockey India Sub Junior Championship: Thrilling Victories and Stunning Goals
Players in action (Photo: Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
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The sixth day of the 16th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2026, held in Ranchi, Jharkhand, witnessed a series of exciting matches and remarkable victories. Division 'B' saw standout performances as Dadra & Nagar Haveli And Daman & Diu Hockey emerged victorious against the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu with a tight 1-0 win. Anushka Gupta clinched the winning goal in the third quarter, securing a much-needed win for her team.

In another thrilling match, Hockey Chandigarh dominated Hockey Himachal 4-1, thanks to Annu's impressive hat-trick. Her teammate Rani Radha also contributed to the scoreline, further cementing their lead. Elsewhere, Hockey Karnataka crushed Hockey Gujarat 6-1, showcasing an overwhelming display of skill from several players, including standout contributions from K P Sinchana and others.

Division 'A' also saw fierce competition. Hockey Mizoram narrowly defeated Chhattisgarh Hockey 2-1, with a crucial brace from K Vanlalpeki. Meanwhile, Hockey Haryana overcame Manipur Hockey 4-2, capitalizing on a powerful offensive lineup. The Hockey Association of Odisha performed exceptionally, securing a 4-0 win over Hockey Andhra Pradesh, whereas Hockey Jharkhand delighted the home crowd with a commanding 6-0 victory over Hockey Maharashtra, featuring a series of striking goals from standout players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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