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Legacy of a Sporting Titan: Remembering Craig Reedie

Craig Reedie, a former international badminton player and an influential figure in Olympic and anti-doping spheres, has passed away at 84. His career included significant roles such as President of the World Anti-Doping Agency and vice presidency of the International Olympic Committee, showcasing his dedication to sports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 23:57 IST
Legacy of a Sporting Titan: Remembering Craig Reedie

Craig Reedie, renowned for his influence in both Olympic sports and anti-doping advocacy, has died at the age of 84. World Athletics confirmed the news, marking the end of an era for a figure deeply committed to sports integrity.

Reedie transitioned from an international badminton player for Britain to a pivotal administrator on the global sports stage. His contributions include serving as President of the World Anti-Doping Agency and the British Olympic Association, as well as a vice presidency within the International Olympic Committee.

Remembered as a dedicated sportsman with the practical acuity of a politician, Reedie was known for his candidness and loyalty to the core values of sport. World Athletics President Sebastian Coe highlighted his directness and readiness to stand up for his beliefs, shaping the path of sports administration with resilience.

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