Collin Morikawa's Battle with Back Injury: A Day-by-Day Challenge

World number seven Collin Morikawa revealed on Monday he's grappling with a back injury that may hinder his performance at the upcoming Masters. The acclaimed golfer, a two-time major winner, had to withdraw prematurely from both The Players Championship and a Masters tune-up due to back issues.

Morikawa told reporters during a media session at Augusta National that he's taking his recovery 'day by day', emphasizing the challenges of managing his condition without rushing the healing process. Despite his efforts to remain optimistic, the golfer noted frustrations with his physical limitations that impact his play style heading into this crucial event.

Despite these setbacks, Morikawa remains determined. He has been practicing hitting balls for a week, although full comfort is still elusive. Championing a positive mindset, Morikawa practiced alongside elite players while eyeing his seventh Masters, where he has previously secured consistent top-20 finishes.

(With inputs from agencies.)