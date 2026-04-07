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Slam Dunk Revolution: Shaquille O'Neal Launches Professional Dunk League

Shaquille O'Neal is launching a professional dunk league, supported by TNT Sports and Authentic Brands Group, aiming to transform dunk contests into structured competitions. The inaugural season will feature global athletes and the winner will receive a $500,000 prize. Events will be broadcast on multiple channels, targeting sports and culture audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 07:28 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 07:28 IST
Slam Dunk Revolution: Shaquille O'Neal Launches Professional Dunk League

Shaquille O'Neal, the legendary NBA player, announced on Monday the creation of a new professional dunk league set to launch its inaugural season this year.

With backing from TNT Sports and Authentic Brands Group, the league aims to elevate dunk contests into a structured competition. It builds on the DUNKMAN TV series and will feature 24 global athletes in its first season. Participants will compete in four live group-stage events, culminating in the DUNKMAN World Championship, offering a $500,000 grand prize for the winner.

Programming will air on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max, with additional content available online. The league seeks to engage sports and culture enthusiasts, emphasizing the athletes' innovation and creativity. Details about host cities and participants will be revealed soon.

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