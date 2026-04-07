Slam Dunk Revolution: Shaquille O'Neal Launches Professional Dunk League

Shaquille O'Neal, the legendary NBA player, announced on Monday the creation of a new professional dunk league set to launch its inaugural season this year.

With backing from TNT Sports and Authentic Brands Group, the league aims to elevate dunk contests into a structured competition. It builds on the DUNKMAN TV series and will feature 24 global athletes in its first season. Participants will compete in four live group-stage events, culminating in the DUNKMAN World Championship, offering a $500,000 grand prize for the winner.

Programming will air on TNT, TBS, truTV, and HBO Max, with additional content available online. The league seeks to engage sports and culture enthusiasts, emphasizing the athletes' innovation and creativity. Details about host cities and participants will be revealed soon.