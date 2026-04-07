Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

In a landmark tour, the Indian senior women's hockey team will compete in a four-match series against Argentina, taking place at CeNARD in Buenos Aires. These matches, scheduled from April 13 to 17, are crucial for the team's international match practice.

This tour not only offers a prime chance for experimentation with player combinations but also serves as a preparation ground for upcoming major tournaments like the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games. The recent encounters between India and Argentina have proven them to be formidable opponents.

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasized the significance of this tour for player development. With 24 players selected for the tour, the focus will be on team cohesion and identifying individuals capable of performing under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)