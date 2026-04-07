Left Menu

Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour

The Indian senior women's hockey team is set to tour Argentina from April 13 to 17, 2023, for a series of matches. The tour serves as preparation for the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games, giving players valuable international exposure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2026 11:36 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 11:36 IST
Indian Women's Hockey Team Gears Up for High-Stakes Argentina Tour
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark tour, the Indian senior women's hockey team will compete in a four-match series against Argentina, taking place at CeNARD in Buenos Aires. These matches, scheduled from April 13 to 17, are crucial for the team's international match practice.

This tour not only offers a prime chance for experimentation with player combinations but also serves as a preparation ground for upcoming major tournaments like the FIH Hockey World Cup and the Asian Games. The recent encounters between India and Argentina have proven them to be formidable opponents.

Indian women's hockey team chief coach Sjoerd Marijne emphasized the significance of this tour for player development. With 24 players selected for the tour, the focus will be on team cohesion and identifying individuals capable of performing under pressure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee Slams Voter Roll Controversy in West Bengal

 India
2
Congress-led alliance will win 72-73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in Assam: Mallikarjun Kharge in Guwahati.

Congress-led alliance will win 72-73 seats of 126 assembly constituencies in...

 India
3
Tensions Trouble European Markets Amid Middle East Crisis

Tensions Trouble European Markets Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
4
Young Tigresses Roar: Indian U-17 Women's Team Faces Russia in Sochi

Young Tigresses Roar: Indian U-17 Women's Team Faces Russia in Sochi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026