Shaquille O'Neal's Slam Dunk League Debut

NBA icon Shaquille O'Neal announced the creation of a professional dunk league, which is gearing up for its inaugural season. The league will transform the typical dunk contest into a formal competition, and its debut is set for later this year. This initiative, backed by TNT Sports and Authentic Brands Group, expands on O'Neal's DUNKMAN TV series from last year.

The league aims to institutionalize the art of dunking, building on its sporadic showcase events to form a more rigorous competition platform. Oostering the excitement and creativity associated with dunks, the league hopes to captivate fans and participants alike.

The creation of this league is part of a broader trend in sports toward establishing professional formats for niche events, promising a new era in basketball and offering athletes another avenue to showcase their skills.

(With inputs from agencies.)