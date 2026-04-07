Setback for India at Badminton Asia Championships 2026

The 2026 Badminton Asia Championships in Ningbo, China, will see India facing a significant hurdle with the last-minute withdrawal of their star men's doubles pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, due to Satwik's shoulder injury. This development leaves a gap despite the robust Indian contingent ready to compete across various categories.

PV Sindhu, a celebrated two-time Olympic medallist and world champion, marks her return to the court since bowing out in Indonesia Masters' quarter-finals. Her comeback is seen as pivotal for India's prospects, given her decision to skip the All England Open to focus on recovery. On the men's side, Lakshya Sen is in prime form, coming off a runner-up finish at the All England Open, and will be a key player alongside seasoned veterans HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, plus emerging star Ayush Shetty.

India's historical success at the championships, highlighted by gold medals in 1965 and 2023, sets a high standard even as the current men's doubles lineup, including Hariharan Amsakarunan-M R Arjun, faces increased pressure. PV Sindhu leads the women's singles, supported by upcoming athletes such as Malvika Bansod and Tanvi Sharma. The mixed doubles team, spearheaded by Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, aims to surpass last year's quarter-final success, showcasing a blend of experience and fresh potential to boost India's medal count at this crucial event.

(With inputs from agencies.)