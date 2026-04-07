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Teen Sensation Breaks Record in World Snooker Championship Qualifiers

Fifteen-year-old Michal Szubarczyk from Poland has become the youngest player to win a World Snooker Championship qualifier match. Szubarczyk defeated Onyee Ng to set a record previously held by Welshman Liam Davies. He aspires to be the youngest to play at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 17:01 IST
Teen Sensation Breaks Record in World Snooker Championship Qualifiers

In a groundbreaking achievement, Poland's Michal Szubarczyk emerged as the youngest victor of a World Snooker Championship qualifier match. The 15-year-old defeated Onyee Ng 10-7, surpassing the previous record set by Welshman Liam Davies in 2022, who was 15 years and 277 days old.

Szubarczyk, who burst onto the scene last year at the age of 14 as the youngest professional snooker player, now has his eyes set on becoming the youngest participant at the World Championship. The prestigious event is set to unfold at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield starting April 18.

While Belgium's Luca Brecel remains the youngest ever to compete at the Crucible at 17 years and 45 days, Szubarczyk is determined to challenge that milestone soon. "I feel very proud and very excited about the next matches," he expressed via the World Snooker Tour's website.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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