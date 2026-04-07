FIFA Takes Action: Spanish FA Faces Disciplinary Heat Over Anti-Muslim Chants

FIFA has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Spanish soccer federation in response to anti-Muslim chants made by fans during a match against Egypt last week. These actions have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, including Spanish soccer star Lamine Yamal, who described the behavior as disrespectful and intolerable.

The Spanish government and the soccer federation have also condemned the chants, aligning with Yamal's sentiments. The incident took place at a friendly game held at RCDE Stadium in Barcelona, prompting Spanish police to investigate the situation further.

Despite not being the target himself, Yamal, who is Muslim, emphasized the seriousness of the offense. FIFA's decision to open disciplinary action underscores the governing body's zero-tolerance stance on discriminatory behavior in soccer.

(With inputs from agencies.)