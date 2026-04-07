Blanka Vlasic: Olympic Medallist Named Ambassador for TCS World 10K Bengaluru 2026

Renowned double Olympic medallist and two-time World Champion, Blanka Vlasic, has been designated as the International Event Ambassador for the Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru 2026, set to occur on Sunday, April 26, 2026. The race, a World Athletics Gold Label Race, is promoted by Procam International.

Vlasic, celebrated as one of the finest high jumpers with a career marked by longevity, claimed an Olympic silver at Beijing 2008 and bronze at Rio 2016, alongside numerous World Championship titles. Her 2.08m record in 2009 remains a Croatian national benchmark, ranking as the third-highest women's high jump clearance historically.

On her new role, Vlasic expressed, 'I am honoured to join the 18th TCS World 10K Bengaluru. The event unites thousands through running, promoting physical and mental resilience. My message to participants: give your best and embrace the journey.'

Blanka Vlasic remains deeply connected to sports, supporting emerging athletes through initiatives like 'Champions for Peace' and her position as Vice President of the Croatian Olympic Committee. Vivek Singh, Joint MD of Procam International, lauded her influence in enhancing the event's spirit.

(With inputs from agencies.)